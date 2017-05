INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Police held its annual Fallen Officer Memorial.

The ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Eternal Flame Memorial inside the ISP post on 21st Street near Post Road.

The names of all ISP troopers killed were read during the ceremony.

The ceremony also included a 21 gun salute

Friends and family of the past and current ISP troopers attended Tuesday’s memorial service.

