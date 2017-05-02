Indiana connections join Harvey: Steve’s biggest little fan and a Purdue basketball star

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s episode of the Steve Harvey Show will feature two local faces — a pint-size fan from Lafayette itching to be in the studio audience and a young Purdue basketball star who’s overcome difficulties with the help of his adoptive father.

Hannah Sorrels, of Lafayette, was in Steve’s studio audience when she spoke up during the “Ask Steve” portion of the show, letting Steve know her three-year-old daughter, Adelie, was heartbroken that she was too young to attend the taping. Sorrels asked Steve to include a special message for Adelie, who was in their hotel room during the show. Instead, Steve surprised mom and daughter, sending a car to pick Adelie up at the hotel so he could meet his biggest little fan face-to-face!

You can catch the priceless moment when Adelie meets Steve and gives her a special gift to commemorate her visit.

Also on the show Wednesday, Steve talks with one of the best college basketball players in the country, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, and his adoptive father, Roosevelt Barnes. Swanigan led the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16 this past spring and is seen by some as an NBA star in the making! But during his young life, he’s overcome difficulties to get where he is.

Six years ago, Caleb was homeless and weighed more than 360 pounds. Roosevelt, a former professional athlete himself, realized Swanigan had potential as a basketball player but needed help to get there. Roosevelt was part of Purdue’s team that went to the final four in 1980 and currently works as a sports agent while coaching basketball on the side. Roosevelt knew helping Swanigan would require full commitment, so he not only invited Caleb to live with him but also legally adopted him.

Catch Caleb as he tells Steve the greatest challenge he faced: not losing the weight, but learning to trust people.

See both Hoosier stories on the Steve Harvey Show Wednesday at 3 p.m. on WISH-TV!

