INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alexander Rossi picked up his winner’s ring Wednesday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rossi was the winner of the 100th running of the historic race in 2016.

Other drivers will be hoping to join Rossi and get a ring of their and hope to win this year’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...