Florida woman found passed out in car with screaming child, drugs

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested after deputies say she was found passed out in a vehicle, with a screaming child in the front seat and drugs within the child’s reach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Tiffany Brown, 36, was in a parking lot on U.S. Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor. Deputies responded to the location regarding a report of a person down.

When deputies arrived, they found Brown unresponsive in the back seat of her vehicle, with a three-year-old child partially belted in the front seat.

Deputies said the door on the child’s side of the vehicle was open and the child was screaming.

Paramedics had difficulty waking Brown.

Deputies found a baggie of pills containing Alprazolam and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine on the front driver’s seat, in reach of the child.

Brown denied the prescription drugs were hers, but she admitted that she had taken methadone.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of child neglect.

She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The sheriff’s office said the child was in good medical condition and was released to a family member.

