Greenfield HS students honor classmate who died in car crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Students gathered Wednesday morning before classes began to honor the memory of a classmate who died in a car crash this week.

At Greenfield Central High School at around 8:15 a.m., classmates were holding hands and bowing their heads in remembrance of Sarah Overby.

The crash happened at a rural intersection, just a few miles east of Fortville.

Parents of the students said they are amazed at how the class is grieving together.

“It makes you proud to see these kids do this, to take a few minutes to remember her. And as a parent I would hope her parents would be proud,” said Penni Bennett, a mother of a high school senior.|

The 17-year-old was a back seat passenger in the car. It crashed into an utility pole early Tuesday morning.

