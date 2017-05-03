Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday Star Wars Day in Indianapolis

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the original 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" film. (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis’ mayor is joining in the nationwide nostalgia over the four-decade-old “Star Wars” franchise.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has declared Thursday as Star Wars Day in the state’s capital. Thursday is May 4 and his declaration pays homage to one of the most famous lines from the first “Star Wars” film, as in “May the 4th Be With You.”

Hogsett will discuss his science fiction-honoring declaration during an afternoon appearance at downtown Indianapolis’ City Market.

May 25 is the 40th anniversary of the release of the first “Star Wars” movie.

