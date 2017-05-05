Drivers warned of flooded roads around central Indiana



MADISON COUNTY Ind. (WISH) — As drenching rain continued overnight and into Friday morning, officials warned of flooding.

The Madison County Emergency Management Office raised the travel status advisory to yellow. That means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous situations, like flooding.

Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas. Many other counties are also warning of high water.

Current flooding conditions at the White River near Riverbend Campground in Noblesville @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/U7retWbGgi — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) May 5, 2017

More than an inch of rain has fallen in Madison County from midnight to 6 a.m., and nearly two inches has dropped in the past 24 hours.

Officials are once again warning drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”

If you’re worried about rising water, you can pick up sandbags bags at the Madison County Highway Departmen at 2830 W 8th Street in Anderson.

Filled sand bags are available outside of the highway garage fence 24 hours a day. The National Weather Service is predicting the White River to crest at 12.2 feet Friday at around 11 p.m.

