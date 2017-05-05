Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke

Loretta Lynn
FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. A posting on country music legend Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke. The posting says Lynn was admitted into a Nashville hospital on Thursday night, May 4, 2017, after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted to a Nashville hospital last night after suffering a stroke.

According to her official Facebook page, it happened at Lynn’s home in Hurricane Mills in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

The 85-year-old is reportedly responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

The post on her Facebook page says doctors advised her to stay off the road while recuperating, leading to the postponement of upcoming shows.

