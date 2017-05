OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A highway employee in Owen County was killed Friday morning while trying to move a tree.

The Owen County coroner confirmed that a worker was killed around 7 a.m. on the northern side of Gosport.

The coroner said the man was struck by a vehicle while trying to clear a tree from a road.

The workers has not been publicly identified.

