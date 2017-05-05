Weather causes traffic restrictions on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flooding in Indianapolis Friday caused traffic restrictions, kept people from work and cost business owners thousands of dollars.

Bobby Curry opened his south side auto repair shop, All American Auto and Fleet, and found ducks swimming through the parking lot.

He closed at noon after he realized he couldn’t get any cars in or out of the building.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Curry said. “There’s a lot of anxiety going on inside my head because there’s a lot at stake here. Really worried about everything.”

He runs the shop near Harding and Troy, next to the White River. The intersection is one of at least nine south side locations where city workers restricted traffic Friday.

Lane restrictions didn’t stop some drivers from hitting the gas pedal and pushing through flooded roads. It’s a risk police say you shouldn’t take and a risk many locals won’t take.

Connie Jones, who lives on the south side, woke up and found her house surrounded by water. She called into work after watching her neighbors try–and fail–to drive out of the area.

“I woke up and I was like, maybe I should get out of here,” Jones said. “But I got nowhere to go. You can’t move your truck.”

City workers are reminding drivers that just a foot of water can float a car or SUV. The city is making sandbags available for two flood-prone neighborhoods: Rocky Ripple and Ravensport.

