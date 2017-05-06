1 killed, 2 injured in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the city’s west side.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight in the area of 38th Street and Moller Road.

The victims were in a parking lot in front of an American Freight store.

Police say the victims were all males in their late teens.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

Police have not released any details about a shooter or shooters.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...