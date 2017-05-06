Members of IndyProv stop by, give demonstration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Members of a one-of-a-kind group with an upcoming show stopped by WISH-TV Saturday morning.

Three group members of IndyProv talked about what they do, where to see them and even gave Drew and Marcus an improv demonstration.

They also discussed how their group differs from other theater groups and about the Crossroads Comedy Festival.

IndyProv has been around Indianapolis for 13 years and have performed all over the United States.

For more on this interview, click on the video.

