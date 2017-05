WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Westville are searching for an escaped inmate, Orville Morris.

According to the Westville Correctional Facility Morris has been missing since Friday afternoon.

The Westville Correctional Facility says that facility is currently remains on lock-down with no activities or visitation.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell, IN State Police Post at 219-696-6242.

