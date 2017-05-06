The REV kicks off Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fundraiser and night of fun kicked of Saturday night at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Methodist Health Foundation teamed up with REV to create a great night for a great cause.

Guests will be able to enjoy cuisine prepared by Indy’s top chefs while enjoying music and entertainment.

Guests will also get the opportunity to mingle with IndyCar drivers and racing legends.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support Indiana University Health statewide trauma programs.

Check out the video for more from the event.

