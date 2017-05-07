Local company shows how they make envelopes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick Wolfsie stopped by Bowers Envelope, who produce 400 million envelopes a year.

During his visit to the company, Dick talked to Mike Daniel, got a tour of the facility that opened in 1965 and got a look at how the company makes envelopes.

He also learns about some of the company’s history and what has changed since they opened and what remains the same.

For more on Dick’s visit to Bowers Envelopes, click on the videos.

