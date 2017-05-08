Brownsburg police seek assistance identifying fraud,theft suspects

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for fraud and theft.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers initially received reports of thefts at Fusion Gymnastics Center located in the 500 block of Pit Road on March 16.

Police said a vehicle was captured on camera pulling up to other vehicles and breaking windows. At that time, someone would get into the vehicle and steal cash, purses, banking documents, electronics and a number of other items. The suspects’ vehicle, which has been described as a Chevrolet Impala with In God We Trust license plates, would then drive away from the scene.

The suspects have been described as a black man and a white male driver. Additionally, a white woman was captured on camera cashing the stolen checks and using other stolen materials connected to the thefts.

Police said they have received reports of the same Chevy Impala, breaking into vehicle from Brownsburg Community Schools and other businesses on Brownburg’s west side.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

