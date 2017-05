INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We now know what the Indianapolis Indians will be wearing this Saturday for Marvel Superhero Night.

The team will be wearing jerseys themed around the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Racoon.

The team unveiled them this morning at a press conference.

This will be the first of five superhero nights at Victory Field this year.

On Saturday, the jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for the Community Health Foundation.

For more on this story, click on the video.

