2 sent to hospital after accidents on I-70 WB near Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two accidents caused a major backup on I-70 WB near Shadeland Avenue and sent two people the hospital Tuesday morning.
According to the Indiana State Police, the first accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on I-70 Westbound near the 88 miler marker. While responding to the accident, an ambulance was rear-ended and was pushed into two other vehicles.
The driver of the ambulance and the driver of the car that rear-ended the ambulance were taken to the hospital. Both were said to be alert and talking at the time of transport. The driver in the first accident was not injured.