Blackmon becomes 3rd player from Indiana to stay in draft

Associated Press Published:
Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. goes to the basket against Illinois's Maverick Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Illinois 96-80. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana guard James Blackmon Jr. has hired an agent and will not return to school for his senior season.

Blackmon made the announcement Monday on his Twitter account, thanking fans for their support.

As a junior last season, he averaged 17.0 points, led the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game (3.0) and was a third-team all-conference selection.

Blackmon becomes the third underclassmen to leave the Hoosiers since new coach Archie Miller was hired in March. Forward OG Anunoby and center Thomas Bryant, both sophomores, also have hired agents and will stay in the draft.

