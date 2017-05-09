Death investigation underway in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police are investigating the death of a man found on top of a burn pile in White County.

The White County Sheriff’s Office called in the assistance of the Indiana State Police Monday around 8:30 p.m. after finding a man dead behind a home on the 1600 block of North 1400 East in Burnettsville.

When investigators arrived, they found the body on top of what authorities believe is a burn pile.

State police say it’s unknown at this time if foul play is involved.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday afternoon.

Positive identification of the victim has not been made at this time.

No other information will be released at this time as the investigation is continuing.

