Man found dying behind house on fire in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead following an early morning house fire in northwest Fort Wayne.

Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Normandale Drive, near Sherman Blvd. and W. Coliseum Blvd., around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy fire was coming out of the home as firefighters arrived.

As they got to work, crews found a man in the backyard. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

The report released by the Fort Wayne Fire Department does not list the man’s death as being a fire-related fatality.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene, but police said that the man’s death does not appear to be the result of a criminal action.

The fire was under control about 30 minutes after the initial call.

There was heavy fire and smoke damage, as well as moderate water damage.

A car was in the garage of the home but did not catch fire.

The word “Tortured!” was visible written on siding next to the front door of the home. A long note was also scribbled on the front of the house which included the phrase “backstabbing traitor.”

Neighbors said that the man who lived in the home was rarely seen.

A weed violation sign was posted in the front yard, surrounded by tall grass.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s office.

