Kroger hosts job fair, competitor’s future in question

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All central Indiana Kroger locations have open opportunities for employment, the company said in advertising a two-day job fair.

The grocery chain would be looking to fill more than 300 positions ranging from department leaderships to part-time work.

The job fair was scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel at 9625 North Meridian Street.

According to Kroger, many positions would be ideal for people familiar with the retail industry.

The job fair came one day after competing supermarket chain Marsh confirmed its remaining 44 stores would close in Indiana and Ohio if a buyer or partner did not express interest.

Those closures would eliminate more than 1,500 jobs in Indiana.

