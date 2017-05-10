Magazine ranks Indiana as a top state for doing business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana is once again being ranked as top state in which to conduct business.

Chief Executive Magazine ranked Indiana first in the Midwest and fifth in the nation in the best states for doing business for the second consecutive year.

The ranking is based on the results of a survey of more than 500 CEOs.

Also, Snap to release its first earnings reports as a public company after the close of business today.

For more on these and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.

