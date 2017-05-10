Schools across central Indiana participate in Bike to School Day

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of kids and parents in Central Indiana biked to school Wednesday morning for National Bike to School Day.

At least thirty schools in Indiana participated, according to the Walk and Bike to School website.

In Carmel, eight schools participated.

“We like to celebrate Bike to School Day because it’s a fun, healthy and sustainable way to get to school. It’s a great way to get around on bike. Carmel has over 180 miles of multi-use path and green way throughout the community so there are a lot of different safe routes that you can take to get to a school,” said David Littlejohn, Alternative Transportation Coordinator for the City of Carmel said.

Mohawk Trails Elementary School was one of the schools participating in Carmel.

“For the past five years, since National Bike to School Day started Carmel has been participating, and for the past two years, Carmel and Carmel Clay Parks gives a trophy to the school with the highest participating and Mohawk Trails has won for the past two years and last year they had over 70 percent turnout,” said Littlejohn.

In Indianapolis, Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Officers and Pacers mascot Boomer rode with kids from IPS School 60/Butler Lab School.

One elementary school in the Hamilton Southeastern district used the day to help kids they’ve never met.

A fourth grade class at Cumberland Elementary School has been raising money to buy bikes for kids in Africa through the World Relief Organization. They created their school’s first bike to school day and asked those who participated to donate $1.

Each bike costs $147. Their goal is to raise enough money to buy ten bikes and they are about half way there.

“It will mean we are everyday heroes to those kids,” said student Krishna Patel about reaching their goal.

“I think they’ll be really happy that they can take less time for them to get to school and it will mean for us that we actually did something that actually helped the world or something,” added student Kennedy Brown.

If you’d like to help the students raise their goal, you can donate here.

