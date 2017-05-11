Reserve Lebanon police officer arrested for theft

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – A reserve Lebanon police officer has been arrested for theft.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, 30-year-old Juan Pimentel-Solano was taken into custody.

Police said that an internal investigation found that department-owned equipment was missing. The search also lead the department obtaining a search warrant for Pimentel-Solano’s residence.

During the search, emergency vehicle lighting and other equipment belong to the department worth nearly approximately $3,000 was found at his residence.

He faces three preliminary theft charges.

