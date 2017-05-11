Sen. Donnelly introduces suicide hotline bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly is introducing a bill to make it easier for people who may be suicidal to reach help.

If passed, the Suicide Prevention Hotline would become a three-digit telephone number similar to 911. Donnelly says the National Suicide Hotline number, which is 800-273-TALK, can be too difficult for people to remember.

“What we’re trying to do is eliminate suicide for everyone, in particular for veterans, making sure they have someone to talk to. That the veterans hotline works properly and works effectively and for teenagers who feel lost and sideways and need someone to talk to, having a three digit number makes it much easier,” said Donnelly.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States – about 35,000 take their lives each year.

Last year there were nearly 950 suicides in Indiana.

