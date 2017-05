INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving and an Indianapolis Public Schools bus on the city’s northeast side.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 46th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Dispatchers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said no injuries were reported. IPS said there were no students on board.

24-Hour News 8 has reached out to IPS and IMPD for more information.

