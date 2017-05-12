Man arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Villa Drive in Vanderburgh County when authorities stopped 36-year-old Dereco Clark for improper registration.
When an officer approached the vehicle, he immediately detected the odor of marijuana.
Clark would later hand over a plastic bag of 160 grams of marijuana.
Authorities would go on to find a handgun as well.
Clark faces preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm without a permit and operating a vehicle while never licensed.