Residents respond to increased patrols near 10th and Rural

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents along East 10th and Rural streets have noticed a shift. This comes after increased drug activity, two homicides and several shootings and stabbings in a two-month span.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has increased foot and car patrols in the area. Homeland Security is in the process of adding cameras to the neighborhood.

24-Hour News 8 asked residents their thoughts on increased patrols in their neighborhood.

“I’m thrilled to death; we are just tired of violent crime, but petty crime as well,” said resident Chris Stabb.

In March, Mayor Joe Hogsett called 10th and Rural a focus area. During that month, Hogsett walked the neighborhood with residents and officers. He listened to their concerns.

Hogsett is planning to go back to the neighborhood next week to talk to residents.

“Man I’m loving it. I like it because we need more police presence; there is a lot over here that needs to be done, ” said resident Jomo Cole.

According to IMPD, most of the people arrested for committing crimes near 10th and Rural streets don’t even live in the neighborhood.

Cole expressed why he believes everyone in Indianapolis should care about crime near 10th and Rural: “It could be their neighborhood next, because once we push them out of here, they are going to have to go somewhere,” said Cole.

