Chef Wendell: Quinoa and plant nutrition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nature is always providing exactly what our amazing bodies need to thrive. Quinoa is not a grain, but a seed rich in plant protein, dietary fiber, several B vitamins and minerals. Quinoa is easy to digest and, when combined with fresh plant-food from the community Farmer’s Market, creates a delicious rainbow of health.
- Everything we eat comes directly or indirectly from nature-plants.
- Nature is always providing exactly what our bodies need to thrive
- One-quarter of all prescription drugs come directly from or are derivatives of plants.
- Four out of five people around the world today rely on plants for primary health care.
- Foods from plants are packed with many nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
- Dietary fiber is found only in plants.
- Plant based foods provide energy.
- Eating more plant-based foods will help you sleep better-easier to digest.
- Dr. Dean Ornish’s research showed eating a very low-fat, plant-based, vegetarian diet and other lifestyle changes could halt and / or reverse heart disease.
- Plant based diet fights and can prevent certain cancers.
- “Energies” of fresh food, can help a person integrate and balance body, mind and spirit.
Ingredients for Quinoa Taco Salad:
- 3 cups cooked quinoa — 1 ½ cups uncooked
- 1 avocado
- ½ cup each diced yellow and red bell peppers
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups black beans, drained
- 2 cups corn (frozen is fine)
- 1/3 cup cilantro, ripped coarsely
- Jalapeno circles
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 4 small corn tortillas, toasted
Spices:
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. chipotle powder
- 1/2 tsp. coriander
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt
Don’t forget to:
- In a large pot, combine one part quinoa with two parts water. Bring to a boil, turn down the heat. Simmer until all the water is absorbed (about 20 minutes). Note: it’s important to first rinse quinoa under warm water to remove the bitter coating. This is best done in a fine mesh kitchen strainer.
- Cut 3-4 corn tortillas into small pieces, and toss in a 375º oven for 8-10 minutes until they just turn slightly crispy.
- Dice avocado and halve the cherry tomatoes. Slice the green onions. Chop the cilantro. Prepare the corn (frozen works well). Drain the can of beans.
- Prepare lime taco seasoning: combine the juice of about 2 limes along with the spices in bowl and whisk.
- Toss everything together.
- When the quinoa is fork- fluffy, transfer to mixing bowl, and drizzle in this lime taco seasoning.
- Then top with all other ingredients (including tortilla pieces) and toss until evenly mixed.