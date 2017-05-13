Chef Wendell: Quinoa and plant nutrition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nature is always providing exactly what our amazing bodies need to thrive. Quinoa is not a grain, but a seed rich in plant protein, dietary fiber, several B vitamins and minerals. Quinoa is easy to digest and, when combined with fresh plant-food from the community Farmer’s Market, creates a delicious rainbow of health.

Everything we eat comes directly or indirectly from nature-plants.

Nature is always providing exactly what our bodies need to thrive

One-quarter of all prescription drugs come directly from or are derivatives of plants.

Four out of five people around the world today rely on plants for primary health care.

Foods from plants are packed with many nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Dietary fiber is found only in plants.

Plant based foods provide energy.

Eating more plant-based foods will help you sleep better-easier to digest.

Dr. Dean Ornish’s research showed eating a very low-fat, plant-based, vegetarian diet and other lifestyle changes could halt and / or reverse heart disease.

Plant based diet fights and can prevent certain cancers.

“Energies” of fresh food, can help a person integrate and balance body, mind and spirit.

Ingredients for Quinoa Taco Salad:

3 cups cooked quinoa — 1 ½ cups uncooked

1 avocado

½ cup each diced yellow and red bell peppers

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups black beans, drained

2 cups corn (frozen is fine)

1/3 cup cilantro, ripped coarsely

Jalapeno circles

3 green onions, chopped

4 small corn tortillas, toasted

Spices:

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chipotle powder

1/2 tsp. coriander

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt

Don’t forget to:

In a large pot, combine one part quinoa with two parts water. Bring to a boil, turn down the heat. Simmer until all the water is absorbed (about 20 minutes). Note: it’s important to first rinse quinoa under warm water to remove the bitter coating. This is best done in a fine mesh kitchen strainer.

Cut 3-4 corn tortillas into small pieces, and toss in a 375º oven for 8-10 minutes until they just turn slightly crispy.

Dice avocado and halve the cherry tomatoes. Slice the green onions. Chop the cilantro. Prepare the corn (frozen works well). Drain the can of beans.

Prepare lime taco seasoning: combine the juice of about 2 limes along with the spices in bowl and whisk.

Toss everything together.

When the quinoa is fork- fluffy, transfer to mixing bowl, and drizzle in this lime taco seasoning.

Then top with all other ingredients (including tortilla pieces) and toss until evenly mixed.

