Indiana State Police to hold youth summer camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With summer break weeks away, parents will be lookng for ways to fill their kids’ calendar.

A unique camp is being held by the Indiana State Police this summer and Sergeant Danielle Elwood-Henderson stopped by the studio to give us some details.

The camp is being held so that kids can learn all the ins and outs of what state troopers do.

If you’d like to register for the event, or for more information, click here.

A fundraiser for the program will be held Saturday, May 20 at Pinheads on 13825 Britton Park Road in Fishers.

