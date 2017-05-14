Purdue expects largest freshman class, more minorities

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University anticipates its incoming batch of freshmen to be the largest class in recent years.

Vice provost for enrollment management Pam Horne tells The Journal and Courier that based on the number of people who paid their admissions deposit by the May 1 deadline, the incoming class will include more than 7,400 students. Last year’s incoming class had roughly 7,200 freshmen.

Horne says the university saw a 15 percent increase in deposits from underrepresented minorities, including Native Americans, blacks, Hispanics and Pacific Islanders.

Horne says the university expects to have more than 4,000 students from Indiana on campus for the first time since 2008.

She says increased recruiting efforts, a tuition freeze, and lower room and board rates help increase the number of students.

