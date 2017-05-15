Jake Gyllenhaal, Boston Bombing survivor to wave green flag at Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Actor Jake Gyllenhall and a Boston Bombing survivor, Jeff Bauman, will serve as dual honorary starters of the 101st Indianapolis 500.

This will be the first time in the history of the legendary race that two people will wave the green flag.

An Academy Award-nominee, Gyllenhaall is best known for his roles in Brokeback Mountain, Southpaw and Nightcrawler. Gyllenhaal will soon appear in Stronger, a film based on Bauman’s book about his challenges and journey after losing both of his legs in the deadly bombing.

IMS President Doug Boles said he’s looking forward to the historic race and having Gyllenhaal and Bauman serve as the first ever duo to wave the green flag.

“We’re honored to welcome Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman to send the field of 33 starters into Turn 1 for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. It’s fitting that our fans will join Jake in honoring an incredible hero like Jeff on Memorial Day Weekend, as it’s a time when all Americans honor those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our nation, ” said Boles.

