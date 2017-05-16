Local environmental groups speak out against proposed cuts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local environmental groups are taking aim at President Trump’s proposed cuts to the EPA.

A news conference was held at the old Williamson Polishing and Plating facility in Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Local EPA members say they’ve been busy cleaning up dangerous waste and materials since the plant closed last year.

The group says if Trump’s cuts to the EPA go through, work like this might not take place.

Janet McCabe was an assistant administrator for the EPA under the Obama administration.

“We’re here today to make sure that everyone knows what this proposed budget would mean for Hoosier families and workers and businesses,” McCabe said. “It’s bad news. None of us want our air to be dirtier, our water to be more dangerous to drink, or abandoned sites like this one to be abandoned forever.”))

The Trump Administration has proposed a 31 percent cut in funding to the EPA and a 20 percent reduction in staff.