Mecum Auctions set to get underway at State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A huge event for lovers of classic cars, the 30th annual Mecum Auctions starts Tuesday at the State Fairgrounds.

Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic returns to Indianapolis and it’s the first stop of many on the auction’s countrywide tour this year. What began at the kitchen table in suburban Chicago in 1988 is today the world’s largest collector car auction company.

Mecum Auction deals with about 2,000 consignments from several collections. It showcases a huge assortment of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, hot rods, restomods, and more, all at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The five-day auction usually attracts lots of people from across the nation and tens of thousands of spectators, annually.

This year, the Bob McDorman Collection, of Columbus, Ohio, consists of more than 40 vehicles including 22 Corvettes, which takes place Thursday. Another showcased lot is a 1965 Ford Mustang that features serial number 00002 and is recognized as the first Ford Mustang hardtop to receive a VIN.

The auction is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100 and $200 after auction starts. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins.

Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. Doors open each day at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning daily at 10 a.m.

