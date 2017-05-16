Riley patients participate in Pinewood Derby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing was on center stage at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health Tuesday evening.

Dozens of cars took to the Pinewood track as children at the hospital got to choose from 68 different cars built by volunteers.

It was part of an Eagle Scout project for Robbie Bruner and was completed in collaboration with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After the race, the children were able to keep their cars and received a medallion and trophy.

“Kids are struggling with an illness, or their siblings are trying to understand, ‘why is my brother or sister sick?’ Dr. Paul Haut, Chief Medical Officer at Riley said. “This gives them a really fun memory to take with them and bring a little normal to their life.”

IndyCar drivers were on hand for the races too.

Lawrence North High School students helped organize the event and local artist Walter Knabe created a one-of-a-kind poster for the project.