INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A superstar lineup of performers has been announced to headline the 400 Fest at the Brickyard.

The Chainsmokers and Major Lazer will headline the two-night concert during NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 event on July 21 and July 22.

Other performers include: Mac Miller, Cheat Codes and DNCE.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. both nights with the festivities beginning at 7 p.m.

Details and ticket information can be found here.