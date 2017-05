INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A large vehicle fire has shutdown two lanes of I-70 Eastbound near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver of the semi did suffer minor injuries. However, they were checked out by medics at the scene and later released.

COMPLETE I-70 MM 84.6 EB at Rural / mile 85 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 17, 2017

No word yet on what caused the fire.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.