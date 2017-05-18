Kokomo police seek 2 Indianapolis men charged with taking truck

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A used-car lot’s surveillance video helped city police tag two Indianapolis residents suspected of stealing a truck from the business.

Authorities are seeking help to locate Rushion D. Lindsay, 27, and Michael D. Himes, 31, who face auto theft charges. Himes also faces a habitual offender charge, said a news release issued Thursday by Kokomo Police Department.

Indiana State Police recovered the stolen 2014 Dodge Ram truck on April 15 in Lake Station, Indiana, located near Gary. Police said Brandon Kendric, 34, of Gary, was arrested for being in possession of the vehicle stolen March 31 from Mike Anderson Used Cars at State Road 931 and East Sycamore Street in Kokomo. Video provided by the car lot’s employees helped the investigation.

If you have information or knows the whereabouts of Lindsay or Himes, contact Detective Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.