Lafayette police searching for female forced into car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police are seeking the public’s help to locate a female minor after they say she was taken forcefully into a vehicle.

According to police, sometime after 7:48 p.m. Thursday, near the area of Melbourne Road and Dearborn Street, a heavyset white female age 17 or 18 wearing a green T-shirt and tan shorts was forced into a two-door Honda Civic that’s either blue or black, with no window tinting.

Police describe the man who forced her into the car as a heavyset, bald white male with a goatee.

The vehicle is thought to have traveled northbound on Melbourne Road.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who has seen the car or subjects are asked to dial 911 or contact Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200.