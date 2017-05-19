2 dead, 1 airlifted after train and SUV crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a train and an SUV.

It happened on Friday afternoon on the tracks on County Road 800 East, near Logansport Road.

The Cass County coroner said the train struck the SUV and dragged the vehicle about a half mile down the tracks.

Two people were killed and a third was airlifted to a hospital.

42-year- old Stefanie Carter and 19-year-old Nathan Gibbs, both of Logansport, were killed.

22-year-old Bradley Graves, who was driving the SUV, was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.