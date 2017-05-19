Carmel police seek suspect in grocery theft

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department is seeking help to find a suspect in the theft of several items from a local grocery.

Police said the suspect took two bottles of alcohol and several food items from the store in the 1200 block of South Rangeline Road. The suspect later exited the store and left in a silver Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate, CFPJ38. The Corolla was “driven by a female conspirator,” said a news release from Lt. Joe Bickel of Carmel police.

If you have information on the suspect or the vehicle, contact Carmel police investigation division at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. (TIPS).