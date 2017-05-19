Felon to police: I stole 800 pairs of Nike shoes to pay for drugs

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) – A 52-year-old man, who has 23 felony convictions, is now accused of stealing more than $5,000 from the Nike Outlet store in Northeast Portland.

Kelvin Torain Millage told detectives that he is drug addicted and steals the shoes to sell them on the streets, according to court documents. When police questioned Millage, he told them that he estimated he has stolen more than 800 pairs of shoes from Nike.

Millage was identified as a suspect in the thefts after detectives reviewed Nike’s in-store security system.

When he was arrested, police found three bindles of heroin on his person, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Millage was involved in the following thefts:

March 27 – Shoes valued at $349.97 stolen

April 3 – Shoes valued at $1,200 stolen

April 4 – Shoes valued at $1,500 stolen

May 6 – Shoes valued at $2,425 stolen

Millage remains in custody and is due back in court later this month. He appeared in court on Thursday where he was charged with five counts of theft and one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit theft and unlawful possession of heroin.

Jail records show Millage’s first conviction came when he was 13 years old.

He has a criminal record that includes 23 felony, 22 misdemeanor and 21 probation violations. Most of his convictions are drug-related offenses.