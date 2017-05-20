Authorities investigating fatal shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after he was shot early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. when authorities were called to the 6000 block of Beachview Drive on a shots fired call, but found no one.

A victim from the shooting, 66-year-old Oluwadayomi Epenusi, would later show up at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to receive treatment.

Epenusi later died during surgery.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.