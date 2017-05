FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — There’s a new look in Fishers.

The city has chosen a “face of Fishers.”

The city says around 100 people applied for the job.

Saturday morning, Purdue student Danielle Decapua received the title.

She’s lived in Fishers for seven years and says it’s an honor to represent the city.

Decapua will host summer events and work the city’s social media accounts