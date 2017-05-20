Salesforce Tower holds grand opening, expects to bring 800 jobs to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The tallest office building in Indiana has a new name.

Salesforce Tower held its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

The cloud computing company shut down Monument Circle for the celebration.

Governor Eric Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff attended the opening.

Mayor Hogsett summed up what Salesforce will mean to Indianapolis: “Their commitment to this city will attract other business to locate here as well as attract and attain talent.”

Salesforce reps say the company will add 800 jobs during the course of the next five years.