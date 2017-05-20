Three young sisters stand up to cancer with lemonade stand

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On a humid afternoon, sisters Brooklyn Knight, Daisy and Serenity Childers pitched a lemonade stand in Greenwood.

The girls set a goal of selling more than $800 to fund two days of cancer research. Their motivation started shortly after being informed a relative died of cancer.

Back in 2000, Alexandra “Alex” Scott started a campaign to raise money for cancer research to find a cure for all children with cancer. Alex battled cancer and raised money until her death in 2004, at the age of 8.

If you would like to learn how you can help fight children’s cancer click here.