Police identify hit-and-run victim, search for vehicle involved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Holt Road, just north of Sam Jones Expressway.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Karen Turner, was hit walking in a grassy area off Holt Road.

Authorities are searching for a gray or silver Mitsubishi SUV with front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone else who may have information about the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.