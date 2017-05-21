Serious crash in Carmel leaves 2 adults, 1 child injured

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults and one child were injured tonight in a Carmel crash.

It happened Sunday just after 7 p.m.

Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office found two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of 146th Street. Crews from the Carmel Fire Department extricated the occupants of the vehicles, all of whom sustained injuries in the crash.

According to authorities, a car driven by Andrew Steckler, 34, of Westfield, was heading westbound on 146th Street just past Gray Road when it veered across a grassy, raised median. It continued westbound in oncoming traffic briefly until it collided head-on with a car traveling eastbound. One vehicle was inverted, and extrication was needed for both vehicles.

The car traveling eastbound was driven by 49-year-old Andrea Stewart, who had a 10-year-old girl in the car with her.

Steckler was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital, while Stewart was airlifted there. The 10-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital.

The injures suffered by all three have been described by authorities as non-life-threatening.

Deputies are still investigating what may have caused Steckler to cross over the median.

Indiana law requires toxicology tests for the drivers involved — those test results are pending.

Authorities report all those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team continues to investigate the incident and encourages anyone with information to contact the team at 317-773-1282.