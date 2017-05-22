Indy man caught selling alcohol on Sunday, without permit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested following an investigation that uncovered handguns and thousands of dollars in alcohol police say he was in the process of selling without a license.

Jeffrey Adams, 57, faces preliminary charges including selling alcohol with a permit, selling alcohol at unlawful times and failure to register as a retail merchant.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Excise officers, in conjunction with IMPD Nuisance Abatement were conducting a bootlegging investigation in the 1400 block of West 25th Street.

When officers arrived, they detained numerous individuals and a large amount of alcohol.

A search resulted in the seizure of three handguns, as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of alcohol.

Adams was taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a charging decision in this case.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).